Exclusive

Wells Adams Spotted Bartending at ‘Bachelorette’ Resort in Palm Springs After Clare Crawley Exit Drama

By
Wells Adams Spotted Bartending at Bachelorette Resort
 
3
2 / 3
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

Back Where He Belongs

Adams has been the BiP bartender since season 4 in 2017.

 

Back to top