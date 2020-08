Alan Alda (Arnold Vinick)

The M.A.S.H. alum has appeared in films like Same Time, Next Year (1978), The Four Seasons (1981), Flirting with Disaster (1996), Bridge of Spies (2015) and Marriage Story (2019). In 2019, he received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement award. Alda became a visiting professor at Stony Brook University in 2010 after founding the school’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science one year earlier.