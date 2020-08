Allison Janney (CJ Cregg)

The West Wing gave the Kenyon College alum her career breakthrough — along with four Emmy Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and four Golden Globe nominations. Her character, press secretary CJ Cregg, is often thought of as one of the best female characters on television. Since 2013, Janney has starred alongside Anna Faris on CBS’ Mom. She is also a vocal advocate for social issues like LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, mental health and addiction.