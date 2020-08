Dulé Hill (Charlie Young)

Hill portrayed President Bartlet’s right-hand man for seven years before starring as Burton Guster in USA’s crime-solving comedy Psych (2006 to 2014). He went on to appear on Ballers from 2015 to 2019. The New Jersey native has been married twice: to Nicole Lyn from 2004 to 2012 and to Jazmyn Simon in 2018. In May 2019, he welcomed son Levi with Simon, who also has a teenage daughter from a past relationship.