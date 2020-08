Elisabeth Moss (Zoey Bartlet)

From 2007 to 2015, Moss scored her next big television role on AMC’s Mad Men with Jon Hamm and January Jones. Two years later, she earned the lead role on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Moss’ impressive performances have led to two Golden Globe Award wins, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards. She was married to SNL alum Fred Armisen from October 2009 to May 2011, and is a known member of the Church of Scientology.