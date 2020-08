Jimmy Smits (Matt Santos)

Before joining the West Wing in 2004, Smits was known for his time on L.A. Law and NYPD Blue. He also appeared as Bail Organa in the Star Wars prequel trilogy with Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen. The Brooklyn-born actor, who helped found the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts, now stars in the NBC drama Bluff City Law and will portray Kevin Rosario in 2021’s film adaptation of In the Heights.