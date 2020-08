Marlee Matlin (Joey Lucas)

Before joining Sorkin’s political universe, Matlin became the only deaf performer to win an Academy Award for her role in Children of a Lesser God (1986). She later had roles on The L Word and Switched at Birth. She competed on the sixth season of Dancing With the Stars in 2008 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the next year. She shares four children with husband Kevin Grandalski, whom she married in August 1993.