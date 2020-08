Mary-Louise Parker (Amy Gardner)

After the West Wing, Parker’s most recognizable roles include Harper Pitt in HBO’s 2003 miniseries Angels in America and Nancy Botwin in Weeds, which ran from 2005 to 2012. She later appeared in The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008), Red (2010), R.I.P.D. (2013) and Red 2 (2013). From 1996 to 2003, she dated Billy Crudup, with whom she shares son William. In 2007, she adopted a daughter, Caroline, from Ethiopia.