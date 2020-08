Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler)

Schiff earned an Emmy in 2000 for his role as White House communications director Toby Ziegler. As the series continued, he made his directorial debut with season 5 episode, “Talking Points.” Since the Sorkin drama came to an end, Schiff appeared in Burn Notice, House of Lies and Ballers. In 2017, he began playing Dr. Aaron Glassman on ABC’s The Good Doctor.