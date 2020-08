Stockard Channing (Abbey Bartlet)

Before she was the fictional first lady, Channing made a name for herself as Rizzo in Grease (1978). Over the course of her career, she’s been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and seven Tony Awards. Following the West Wing, she worked alongside Henry Winkler and Ty Burrell in Out of Practice (2005 to 2006) and appeared on The Good Wife (2012 to 2016).