'Wet Hot American Summer' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Amy Poehler

The Emmy winner, who played drama instructor Susie, started on Saturday Night Live the same year that WHAS premiered. She left the sketch comedy series in 2008 and went on to headline Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015. Her movie credits include Mean Girls, Blades of Glory, Baby Mama and the severely underrated Spring Breakdown. She also directed Wine Country and Moxie and authored the memoir Yes Please. She shares two sons, Archie and Abel, with her ex-husband, Will Arnett.