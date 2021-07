Bradley Cooper

The Tony nominee starred as Ben, the other drama instructor. Like his WHAS castmate Rudd, he later joined the Marvel universe as the voice of Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s also racked up eight Oscar nominations and has two Grammys for his work on A Star Is Born. His other film credits include Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper and The Hangover. He shares daughter Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.