Christopher Meloni

The longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star played Gene, the camp cook (who happened to be a shellshocked Vietnam War veteran). In addition to headlining his own Law & Order spinoff series Organized Crime, he went on to star in Man of Steel, 42, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Underground and At Home With Amy Sedaris. He married production designer Doris Williams in 1995. They share daughter Sophia and son Dante.