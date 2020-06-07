Adam Scott
The Parks and Recreation alum recommended fans pick up White Fragility. “I feel this is an important book and would encourage everyone to take a look,” he said via Instagram in May, noting how readers may “find [it] useful and/or eye-opening.”
