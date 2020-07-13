Entertainment Books Stars Are Reading Amid Quarantine: Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts and More! By Dory Jackson July 13, 2020 Courtesy Caila Quinn/Instagram 36 4 / 36 Caila Quinn The Bachelor alum recommended The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver on April 25. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Gives Fans a Peek at Newborn Son Nearly 1 Week After Giving Birth Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiance Dale Moss’ Whirlwind Relationship Timeline Kristin Cavallari’s Lovely Nude Heels Are Up to 55% Off Right Now More News