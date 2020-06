Halle Berry

In March, the Oscar winner noted that there was “no better time than now” to begin reading The Overstory by Richard Powers. “This one is an epic — rooted in the addictive beauty of nature and the powers that bring us together in advocacy,” she wrote via Instagram. “Fair warning, #TheOverstory by #RichardPowers makes you feel just about everything and will need your full attention. Let’s get lost ♥️.”