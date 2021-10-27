Becca Kufrin

The season 14 Bachelorette announced her split from Garrett Yrigoyen right around the two-year mark of her 2018 finale. She confirmed in December 2020 that she got to keep the ring. “I don’t want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself. I don’t want that juju,” she told Kaitlyn on her “Off the Vine” podcast, noting she was “never going to wear [the ring] again.”

During a separate interview with Insider in January 2021, Becca noted that the ring means “so much more” to her than just a token of ex Garrett.

“Some people who have been in my position still have their rings because it’s a great remembrance of their time and the memories on the show, which I understand,” she said. “For a hot second, I was like, do I sell it and donate all of the money to some charity? Do I sell it and put it towards a down payment on a house?”

Becca, did, however, return her Bachelor season 22 ring from Arie Luyendyk Jr. after he broke up with her for runner-up Lauren Burnham.