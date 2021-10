DeAnna Pappas

According to Jesse Csincsak, his ex and former lead was obligated to give her ring back in 2008 after they lasted less than one year. ”In the contract, it says if you are not together for two years after the final day of the show airing, you have to give them back the ring,” he told Bustle.

DeAnna confirmed she returned the rock during a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly: “I had to give it back. It wasn’t painful for me because it had no meaning anymore.”