Amanda Bynes (Holly)

Bynes went on to star in Hairspray, Sydney White and Easy A. The 2010 Emma Stone-led comedy is Bynes’ most recent acting credit. She studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising after stepping back from the spotlight.

Following a string of arrests and a hospitalization on a 5150 psychiatric hold, the former child star was released from rehab in December 2013. She has been under a conservatorship since 2014 and has been open about her struggle with drugs and depression. She sought treatment again in 2019 and 2020.

Bynes revealed her engagement to Paul Michael in 2020. She announced in March 2020 that she was expecting their first child; however, her lawyer confirmed nearly two months later that the All That alum was not pregnant.