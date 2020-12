Dan Cortese (Vic)

Cortese’s most recent acting credit was in 2015, but he starred on Surviving Suburbia, Castle and Hot in Cleveland after What I Like About You. He then hosted several shows, including Guinness World Records Unleashed and My Dad Is Better Than Your Dad, and released a book titled Step Off! in 2020.

The actor shares son Enzo with wife Carolina London and son Roman and daughter India with ex-wife Dee Dee Hemby.