Jennie Garth (Val)

The actress has stayed busy with roles on BH90210, 90210 and Mystery Girls. She also cohosts the “90210MG” podcast with best friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling.

Garth shares daughters Luca, Lola and Fiona with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2013. She wed Dave Abrams in July 2015; they filed for divorce in April 2018, but he submitted a petition to dismiss the case in February 2019.