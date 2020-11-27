TV

‘What I Like About You’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Amanda Bynes, Jennie Garth, Nick Zano and More

Simon Rex (Jeff)

Rex later starred in Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, Scary Movie V, Summerland and Typical Rick. He is also known as rapper Dirt Nasty and is the cofounder of the hip-hop group Three Loco. The comedian hosts the “Nervous Rex” podcast too. 

The actor made headlines in March 2020 when he claimed that British tabloids bribed him to lie about his relationship with former Cuts costar Meghan Markle after he was labeled as one of her exes. “Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” he said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

