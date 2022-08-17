Great American Community Launches 15 New Series With Danica McKellar, More

15 New Original Series
Great American Community — which is Great American Media’s direct-to-consumer app — released its original series lineup in August 2022. The 15 new series will premiere on the app beginning September 26, 2022.
Bits of Joy With Danica McKellar will give viewers a look at the actress’ favorite topics, including “Bible Bits, Healthy Bits and Math Bits” on Mondays and Thursdays, according to a press release. The Good Life With Cameron Mathison will focus on the General Hospital alum’s guide to a healthier lifestyle on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Farm and Family With Jill Wagner will take fans behind-the-scenes of Wagner’s life on her Nashville farm every Wednesday and Sunday. Everyday Adventures With Trevor Donovan will be an all-inclusive look at the 90210 alum’s life and daily adventures, airing Wednesdays and Sundays.
The other series include: The Modern Mom With Debbie Matenopoulos, Giving & Caring With Larissa Wohl, Affordably Fabulous With Lauren Makk, Beauty and Blessings With Kym Douglas, Eden Living With Shirley Bovshow, Everyday Celebrations With Maria Provenzano, A Beautiful Life With Lawrence Zarian, All Things Cool With Lizzy Mathis, The Sweet Life With Emily Hutchinson, Southern Savvy With Jamie Tarence and The Mindful Life With Mahaila McKellar.