Candace Cameron Bure’s Shocking Switch
The Full House alum, who has been dubbed the “Queen of Christmas” and become a Hallmark Channel staple, surprised fans in April 2022 when she announced a shift to GAC. Cameron Bure will develop, produce and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living, taking on a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole,” according to the press release.
The California native’s Candy Rock Entertainment will also produce “original content for GAC’s channels” and “create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.”
According to TVLine, Cameron Bure's deal is exclusive to rom-coms and holiday films, meaning that she could possibly continue on with her Hallmark Movies and Mysteries franchise, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, the latest of which premiered in February 2022.