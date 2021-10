Danica McKellar

In October 2021, GAC announced an exclusive four-picture deal with the longtime Hallmark actress to star and executive produce original films for GAC Family and GAC Living. Her first project, The Winter Palace, premieres in January 2022 on GAC Family. Most recently, McKellar starred in Hallmark’s You, Me and the Christmas Trees, which kicked off the channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup.