Hallmark Media Reacts
“We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time,” Hallmark Media’s EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told reporters in August 2022 during the Television Critics Association press conference. “I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think that we also are constantly trying to evolve the talent pool that we’re working with.”
She explained: "We have, I think, retained almost everybody that we're really excited to have. So that's where we are. … We have existing talent that's been with us a long time, and we have a new talent that we're bringing in as well. And they all feel part of this Hallmark Channel love and so that that will be consistent; that is consistent in the past; that's consistent today."