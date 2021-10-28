Does Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Stand by the Ending?

After Lebron James told teammate Anthony Davis that he didn’t like the ending of the hit Netflix series, Dong-hyuk hit back at the criticism.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Dong-hyuk responded during an interview with The Guardian in October 2021. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series, but I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending.”

The writer also suggested that the athlete should “make his own sequel” for Dong-hyuk to watch so he could respond with, “I liked your whole show, except the ending.”