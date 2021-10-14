What Was the Show’s Initial Title?

While ojingeo (which translates to “squid game”) is a real kids’ game in Korea, it’s not very popular with kids today, so the series creators almost went in a different direction.

“So, initially, we knew we wanted this show to travel but we were worried the title Squid Game wouldn’t resonate because not many people would get it,” Netflix VP of Content in Asia Pacific Minyoung Kim told the Hollywood Reporter in October 2021. “So we went with the title Round Six instead, wanting it to be more general and helpful for telling people what the show is about — there are six rounds to the game.”

Kim explained that Dong-hyuk later suggested returning to the original title since it’s a “unique show and this game is the essence.”

“I think the more authentic title has actually played really well,” Kim told the outlet. “The title, Squid Game, together with the eye-catching artwork, really capture interest within our service — especially for audiences who have never watched a Korean show before but are looking for fun things to watch.”