Which of the Children’s Games Exist in Real Life?

Episode one depicts a game of Red Light, Green Light, but instead of starting and stopping when competitors hear “green light” or “red light,” the players were only allowed to run when they heard “Mugunghwa flower has blossomed.”

Episode four’s juldarigi challenge is similar to that of tug of war in the U.S. The Korean version, however, is very traditional and originated as a way to bind communities together and bring about bountiful harvest according to NBC News.

Ddakji appeared in two separate episodes and is somewhat similar to America’s Pog game. The goal is to turn over your opponent’s folded paper tiles, or ddakji, and make them pass a fixed line to win.