Who Are the Big Stars?

Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun, the series’ protagonist who is a chauffeur with a gambling debt. The other main characters include Seong’s childhood friend Cho Sang-woo (played by Park Hae-soo), police officer Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-Joon) and North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Hoyeon).