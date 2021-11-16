Everything the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About a Potential Reboot

Chris Columbus

The filmmaker, who directed the first two films in the franchise, offered some pointed comments about reboots in general November 2021, shortly before the premiere of the Disney+ movie Home Sweet Home Alone. (Columbus directed the first two films in that franchise as well.)

“In this version of Hollywood that we live in, everybody is remaking everything, and rebooting everything,” he told journalist Jake Hamilton. “I mean, there’s a Home Alone reboot coming out. What’s the point? The movie exists, let’s just live with the movie that existed. There’s no point in us remaking The Wizard of Oz, there’s no point in any of us remaking the classic films. Make something original, because we need more original material. So, no point.”