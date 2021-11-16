Everything the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About a Potential Reboot

Oliver Phelps

The U.K. native, who played George Weasley, has said that he doesn’t think the original films should be revisited. “It’s so iconic that it’s one of those things you don’t try and replicate something that means so much to so many people,” he told Digital Spy in March 2019. “I think that [would] probably be a bad idea. And there’s so much other stuff sort of going on in the Wizarding World, with Fantastic Beasts, with The Cursed Child. The films are very much in their own place.”