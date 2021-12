Candace Bushnell

Bushnell, who authored the book series that served as a loose inspiration for the original series, wasn’t bothered by the fact that Cattrall wouldn’t be back for And Just Like That. “You know what, I think it’s fine,” the writer told Page Six in January 2021. “Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she’s made a decision that I’m sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that.”