Chris Noth

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” the Equalizer star told The Guardian in December 2021 when asked why he thought Cattrall wasn’t participating in the reboot. “I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close.”

The actor, who will reprise his role as Mr. Big in the revival, went on to say that he feels “protective” of Parker and was “not happy” about Cattrall’s comments about her. “I liked [Cattrall], I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons,” he explained. “I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”