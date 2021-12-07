Michael Patrick King

In December 2021, the And Just Like That executive producer said that there were “never” any plans to include Cattrall’s character in the revival. “It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie,” King told The Hollywood Reporter. “I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives. The show was born of these three characters: What’s their life, and who can I bring in to inform it?”

In a separate interview with The New York Times, King confirmed that “nobody’s dead” in the new episodes. That includes Garson’s character, Stanford Blatch. The White Collar alum died from pancreatic cancer in September 2021. “It wasn’t charming,” the produced explained of his decision not to write Garson’s death into the show. “And I knew that the audience would know.”