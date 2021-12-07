Sarah Jessica Parker

When news of the revival first broke, Parker explained that no one person would be replacing Cattrall. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character,” the former Broadway star told TMZ in January 2021. “We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

The actress also responded to an Instagram commenter who claimed that Cattrall and Parker dislike one another. “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” the Hocus Pocus star wrote via Instagram. “Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”