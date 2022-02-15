Sarah Jessica Parker

Despite Cattrall’s absence from the revival, Parker made it clear that Samantha is still a part of the characters’ lives. “Samantha is not gone,” she said during a February 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people are not absent from your life if you don’t want them to be.”

The actress continued by praising creator Michael Patrick King for handling the plot with “love and affection for that character,” before explaining that she felt it was a realistic way to handle the situation. “It mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle but want to main connected in a way because it’s too painful [to cut them off],” she said.