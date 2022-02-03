What to Watch in Honor of Black History Month — and All Year Round

‘Love Life’ Season 2

While the first season of this HBO Max anthology follows Anna Kendrick‘s lost twenty-something through her journey to love, the second places William Jackson Harper in the spotlight. His character, Marcus, is a thirty-something editor who struggles to figure out what he wants after his divorce. Throughout his many ups and downs, he keeps finding himself coming back to Jessica Williams‘ character, Mia, a creative woman who finds it difficult to stay in a long-term relationship without sabotaging it.