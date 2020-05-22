TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing: ‘Bachelor’ Finale, ‘Sweet Magnolias’ and More By Emily Longeretta May 22, 2020 Colin Bentley/The CW 23 13 / 23 The 100 Wednesday – The CW, 8 p.m. ET (season premiere) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News