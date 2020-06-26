TV

What to Watch This Week: ’90 Day’ Spinoff, ‘Search Party’ Returns and More

By
Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing
 Suzanne Plunkett/AP/Shutterstock
19
3 / 19

2000 MTV Video Music Awards

Friday – MTV, 8 p.m. 

Back to top