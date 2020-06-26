TV What to Watch This Week: ’90 Day’ Spinoff, ‘Search Party’ Returns and More By Emily Longeretta June 26, 2020 Lifetime 19 8 / 19 Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes Thursday – Lifetime, 10 p.m. ET Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Spotted Out With Model Jilissa Ann Zoltko in Florida This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News