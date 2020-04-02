TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing By Us Weekly Staff April 2, 2020 Nicole Weingart/Bravo 26 8 / 26 Top Chef Thursday – Bravo, 10 p.m. ET Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News