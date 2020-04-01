TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing By Us Weekly Staff 5 hours ago Charles Sykes/Bravo 18 16 / 18 Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday — Bravo, 11 p.m. ET (Andy Cohen’s first episode since coronavirus diagnosis) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News