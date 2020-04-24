TV

What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing

By
What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jean-Marc Bouju/AP/Shutterstock (7286835a) PLAYING WITH BAHATI Jane Goodall shares a play with Bahati, a 3 year-old female chimpanzee at the Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary, near Nanyuki 170 kms (110 miles) north of Nairobi . When young, orphaned chimps first come to the sanctuary, they are given lots of affection to compensate for the loss of their mothers. Jane Goodall, 64, who spent three decades studying chimpanzees, now advocates for animal rights and raises money for chimpanzee sanctuaries and conservation KENYA JANE GOODALL, NANYUKI, Kenya Jean-Marc Bouju/AP/Shutterstock
25
15 / 25

She Walks With Apes

Wednesday – BBC America, 9 p.m. ET.

Back to top