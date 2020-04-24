TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing By Emily Longeretta April 24, 2020 WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE - "In The Hot Seat: Nikki Glaser, Jane Fonda and Anthony Anderson" - After last week's dramatic save, Nikki Glaser continues her winning streak for Rescue the Birds. Jane Fonda takes the stage in support of her charity Fire Drill Friday's, and Anthony Anderson plays for The Anderson Family Foundation on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) JANE FONDA ABC/Eric McCandless 25 16 / 25 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Wednesday – ABC, 10 p.m. ET. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News