TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing By Emily Longeretta April 30, 2020 TruTV 17 12 / 17 Hot Ones Tuesday – TruTV, 10 p.m. ET (season finale) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News