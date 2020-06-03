TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing By Emily Longeretta June 3, 2020 CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special CMT 13 2 / 13 CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special Wednesday – CMT, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land, 8 p.m. ET Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News