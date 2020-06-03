TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing By Emily Longeretta June 3, 2020 Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network 13 6 / 13 Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Tuesday – USA, 9 p.m. ET (season premiere) Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs No One Will Guess That You Found This Zara-Quality Top on Amazon These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News