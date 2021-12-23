Pat Sajak Snaps on Contestant

Fans took to social media in December 2020 after Sajak argued with numerous participants.

One month prior, the host yelled when a player argued that no one actually uses the winning phrase “kitchen oven,” with Sajak responding, “Don’t! You won! Don’t argue, Darin! … You got the puzzle. Ungrateful players! I’ve had it!” He apologized at the time for “finally” snapping while on the show.

In another episode, Sajak called out a contestant named Sheryl for talking over him while he was promoting Dick’s Sporting Goods, saying, “Never interrupt me. Never, never interrupt a plug. You can do anything else but don’t interrupt. I’m sorry, what’d you want to do?”