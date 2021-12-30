Pat Sajak’s Anniversary Miscue

Fans were outraged in December 2021 as the game show’s longtime host celebrated his 40th anniversary at the helm without any acknowledgement from the network. Viewers were quick to point out the show’s miscue, with one tweeting, “Wow! No mention of Pat’s 40th year on #WheelofFortune tonight?”

Another fan tweeted, “WOW! Not one mention of Pat Sajak’s 40-year anniversary on last night’s Wheel of Fortune??? This is unacceptable.” A third user wrote, “Happy 40th Wheel-aversary! And Shame on Wheel of Fortune for not dropping balloons, serving cake and a tribute!”

Sajak, for his part, commemorated his milestone achievement via Twitter, writing, “When I started hosting ‘Wheel’ (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included ‘Dallas,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’ Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical.’”